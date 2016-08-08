28-Year-Old Honda CR 500 Races Iconic Track vs Modern MX Bikes

Nev Bradshaw was looking for the ultimate buzz and decided to race a 1989 CR500 at the iconic Foxhills track for the last round of the British 2 stroke championship!

Watch the final episode of 'For the Love of 2 Strokes' now - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLv3A7uwB41gwvmtSTHNcVlBKSQiWwa4PQ