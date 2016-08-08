2017 Troy Lee Designs KTM Team Intro 1

It takes a team effort to win. Here's the official 2017 Troy Lee Designs Red Bull KTM USA GoPro Team lineup. Who is ready for Anaheim 1?

Credit: Troy Lee Designs
1 comment

  • Mini Elsinore

    12/29/2016 3:50 PM

    TLD team intro was preceded by a FLY ad...
    Oh, the irony

Feature Videos