2017 Tennessee Knockout: Race Highlights 1

Cody Webb continued his dominance of the America’s top extreme off-road race, the Tennessee Knockout, by claiming his fifth consecutive victory at this year’s event, held at the Trial Training Center in Sequatchie, Tennessee. Great Britain’s Graham Jarvis finished in 2nd place with Spain’s Mario Roman taking the final podium spot.

Credit: Sean Finley
1 comment

  • burn1986

    8/17/2017 11:44 AM

    Nice, that was a good one. Amazing all the 2-strokes out there.

