2017 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 Team Intro

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 team is poised for solid results all season. Returning to the class are Thomas Covington and Conrad Mewse. Thomas is the most experienced and looking to continue to add to the podium speed he had a year ago. Conrad came up early to fill in for injury while he was leading the EMX 250 series. He stayed up in the MX2 ranks for the rest of the season to get a head start on his first full campaign this year. New to the division and the team is Thomas Kjer-Olsen. He did compete in two MX2 races last year after wrapping up the EMX 250 title, but he can still be considered a rookie. His stellar results out of the gate last year have the team expecting him to fight for podiums immediately.