2017 Red Bull Straight Rhythm: Ken Roczen Two-Stroke Shootout Announcement Trailer

It’s official! The sounds and smells of the ‘90s are back with the Ken Roczen Two-Stroke Shootout at Red Bull Straight Rhythm. This eight-man bracketed competition will be exclusively for bikes with two-stroke engines, and will be hosted by Ken Roczen (who unfortunately won’t race as he is still recuperating). The two-stroke competitors will race head-to-head on October 21 on a half-mile rhythm track with no turns at Fairplex in Pomona, CA. In addition to this popular “two-smokers” class, the event will once again contain a Lites Class (250cc and below) and an Open Class (greater that 250cc).

Stay tuned for official rider announcements in the near future (you maybe have gotten some hints already).