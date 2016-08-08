- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
GD2's videos 0 of 1627 « Previous Next »
Nick Schmidt to Race 2017 Australian Supercross Championship for Wilsons CoolAir Motul Suzuki
Race It and They Will Come: Tommy Searle Walks Matterley Basin Ahead of 2017 MXoN
2017 MXGP of Pays de Montbéliard: MXGP & MX2 Race Highlights
2017 MXGP of Pays de Montbéliard: MXGP & MX2 Qualifying Race Highlights
Railing 125s and Having Fun - 2017 125 Dream Race at Washougal MX Park
2017 MXGP of The Netherlands: MXGP & MX2 Qualifying Race Highlights
ga_pike
9/24/2017 6:38 PM
Interesting that the 2 stroke is a #259 Kawasaki... also the Alta has the Seven graphics package.
GaryC1
9/25/2017 12:13 AM
Noticed that plus the black bike is the honda that was released on seven's instagram a few months back. Hate reading into things but unless they dont sponsor him anymore and they're poking fun then you gotta believe he'll be there
689
9/24/2017 5:23 PM
They killed it with that video.
gt80rider
9/24/2017 4:12 PM
Now that is kick ass marketing!