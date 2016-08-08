2017 RIDE365.com / Stewart Racing Team Intro 7
Credit: RIDE365.com
Related: Malcolm Stewart
Create New Tag
GD2's videos 0 of 1107 « Previous Next »
-
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing - 2017 San Diego Supercross
-
-
-
Onboard: Shane McElrath - 2017 San Diego Supercross 250 Main Event
-
Onboard: Davi Millsaps - 2017 San Diego Supercross 450 Main Event
-
Onboard: Cole Seely - 2017 San Diego Supercross 450 Main Event
-
Flashback: 2007 New England Regional Championship - Jimmy Decotis, AJ Catanzaro, & More
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Onboard: Cyrille Coulon - 2017 Glasgow Arenacross UK Track Preview
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7 comments
Roddy Spradling
1/20/2017 2:08 PM
So i know this is probably stupid but james on a kawi? Come on i saw that pit board back there just let it mean something lol
ssraccent
1/20/2017 10:02 AM
i like the pit board!
WLD
1/20/2017 8:06 AM
Immediately got a good feeling about this...Malcolm has grown into a really humble down to earth young Man. Just watching him on that Suzuki...He looks comfortable and fast and fit.......A2 looking forward to more Supercross.
wasummer46
1/20/2017 7:37 AM
Interesting to see the RCH practice hauler and Tickles pickup truck in the background. Guessing Suzuki is allowing him to use their test track.
Possibility he is getting support from Suzuki?
kgmkgm
1/20/2017 7:13 AM
The correct Stewart to be lining up. Get em!
Myke
1/20/2017 7:12 AM
Go Malcolm!
motomike137
1/20/2017 7:02 AM
I dig it! I am suddenly a bigger fan of Malcolm's and will be rooting for this team!