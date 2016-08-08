2017 RIDE365.com / Stewart Racing Team Intro 7

RIDE365.com and Stewart Racing are partnering up for the 2017 Race Season. Officially titled RIDE365.com Stewart Racing, the team will be contesting the 450 class during the Monster Energy Supercross season, with rider, Malcolm Stewart #47. Malcolm was the 2016 250 East Coast Supercross Champion and will be a rookie coming into the 450 class.

Credit: RIDE365.com
7 comments

  • Roddy Spradling

    1/20/2017 2:08 PM

    So i know this is probably stupid but james on a kawi? Come on i saw that pit board back there just let it mean something lol

  • ssraccent

    1/20/2017 10:02 AM

    i like the pit board!

  • WLD

    1/20/2017 8:06 AM

    Immediately got a good feeling about this...Malcolm has grown into a really humble down to earth young Man. Just watching him on that Suzuki...He looks comfortable and fast and fit.......A2 looking forward to more Supercross.

  • wasummer46

    1/20/2017 7:37 AM

    Interesting to see the RCH practice hauler and Tickles pickup truck in the background. Guessing Suzuki is allowing him to use their test track.
    Possibility he is getting support from Suzuki?

  • kgmkgm

    1/20/2017 7:13 AM

    The correct Stewart to be lining up. Get em!

  • Myke

    1/20/2017 7:12 AM

    Go Malcolm!

  • motomike137

    1/20/2017 7:02 AM

    I dig it! I am suddenly a bigger fan of Malcolm's and will be rooting for this team!

