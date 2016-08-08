2017 National Enduro Series: Round 7 Highlights

Steward Baylor Jr. grabbed his second win of the season with an impressive performance at this weekend’s Lead Belt National Enduro in Park Hills, Missouri. The SRT Racing-backed Baylor won four of the six tests, claiming the win by 43-seconds over his brother, Grant, while series point leader Thad DuVall finished third, another 15 seconds back.

Credit: National Enduro Series
Related: Enduro
Enduro
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Feature Videos