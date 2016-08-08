2017 National Enduro Series: Round 5 Highlights

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thad DuVall took control of the overall point standings in the Kenda AMA National Enduro Series after claiming a dramatic come-from-behind victory.

Credit: National Enduro Series
Enduro
