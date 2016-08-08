2017 National Enduro Series: Round 3 Highlights

Thad DuVall claimed his first national enduro win of the 2017 season at the Cajun Classic National Enduro in Forest Hills, Louisiana this weekend – round three of the 2017 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series presented by Moose Racing.

Credit: National Enduro Series
