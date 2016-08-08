2017 National Enduro Series: Round 2 Highlights

KR4 Arrive-n-Ride Husqvarna’s Grant Baylor turned up the heat in the final test of the day to capture a come-from-behind victory at this weekend’s Alligator National Enduro, round two of the 2017 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series presented by Moose Racing in Ormond Beach, Florida. The win made it two in a row for the Baylor family, as Grant’s big brother, Steward, won the opening round of the series last month in Sumter, South Carolina.

