2017 Kemea Yamaha MX2 Team Intro

Get the inside line on Kemea Yamaha Official MX2's line up of youngsters, Benoit Paturel, Brent Van doninck and Alvin Östlund, who will be armed with top spec Yamaha YZ250F's in the prestigious 2017 FIM Motocross MX2 World Championship.

Credit: Yamaha Racing
