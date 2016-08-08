2017 Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series - Round 9 Highlights

Coastal Racing/Husqvarna’s Ryan Sipes claimed his fourth win of the season with a 24-second victory over SRT Racing KTM’s Steward Baylor at the ninth and final round of the Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series this weekend at Big Buck Ranch near Union, South Carolina.



And while Sipes won the battle, it was Baylor who won the war, his runner-up finish giving him enough points to top Beta USA’s Jordan Ashburn for the series title, making his second title in as many weeks after winning the AMA National Enduro title just the week before.