2017 Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series - Round 7 Highlights

After a three-race absence, Costal Racing/Husqvarna’s Ryan Sipes returned to action this weekend with the Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series presented by PRI Powersports Insurance, where he came away with a dominating win at round seven of the series in Glen Daniel, West Virginia.

Credit: Full Gas Sprint Enduro
Full Gas Sprint Enduro
