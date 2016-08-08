2017 Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series - Round 4 Highlights

Beta USA's Jordan Ashburn used consistency and speed to grab his first major victory as a pro. Despite not winning a test all day on Sunday, he capitalized on two test wins on Saturday plus consistent top three finishes in the remaining tests to edge SRT Racing’s Steward Baylor by less than a second for the overall win.

Credit: Full Gas Sprint Enduro
Full Gas Sprint Enduro
