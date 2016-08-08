2017 BarX Chaparral Suzuki Racing Team Intro

The BarX Chaparral Suzuki racing team is new to the Amateur racing scene for 2017, but with a familiar face guiding the program as Team Manager and four talented and well-accomplished riders; they are immediately finding the top step of the podium. Race Tech is proud to be the suspension company of choice from the new factory backed squad and to be working around great companies like Chaparral, Suzuki, WPS and FMF Racing.

2017 BarX Motorsports/Chaparral/Suzuki Racing Lineup:
250/Open A - Cole Barbieri
250/Open B - Brock Papi, McClellan Hile
85/Supermini - Brock Bennett
Team Manager - Larry Brooks

Credit: Race Tech
Related: BarX Chaparral Suzuki Racing Race Tech
BarX Chaparral Suzuki Racing Race Tech
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2's videos « Previous

0 comments
Feature Videos