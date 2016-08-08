2017 BarX Chaparral Suzuki Racing Team Intro

The BarX Chaparral Suzuki racing team is new to the Amateur racing scene for 2017, but with a familiar face guiding the program as Team Manager and four talented and well-accomplished riders; they are immediately finding the top step of the podium. Race Tech is proud to be the suspension company of choice from the new factory backed squad and to be working around great companies like Chaparral, Suzuki, WPS and FMF Racing.



2017 BarX Motorsports/Chaparral/Suzuki Racing Lineup:

250/Open A - Cole Barbieri

250/Open B - Brock Papi, McClellan Hile

85/Supermini - Brock Bennett

Team Manager - Larry Brooks