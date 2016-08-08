2017 Anaheim 1 Supercross - Animated Track Map 1

Here's a look at what the riders will face during the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season opener at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on January 7th.

Credit: Monster Energy Supercross
1 comment

  • Nutballz

    1/4/2017 8:09 PM

    This guy on the Kawi isn't very smooth on the track..

