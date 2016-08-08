Zach Osborne: 'It's for a championship, in the last corner...' 1

This could rank as the wildest race ever. Listen in with Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Hill, Aaron Plessinger; and the new 250 East Champion, Zach Osborne as they break down the East/West Shootout.

Credit: GuyB

