While on a recent trip to British Columbia to test out the new port injected two-stroke enduro bikes from Husqvarna, we sat down to chat with their staff about the technology itself. Ranging from the actual type of injection we're dealing with on these models, how it differs from their four-stroke brethren, how long it's been in development, how clean they actually run and even if we'll see plated two-strokes in California again?...this and more is inside this interview. For a little background action, we utilized some great walk around video of the machines in question that Husqvarna provided us from the event and overlaid it with our interview, enjoy.