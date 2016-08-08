Are you drooling yet!? We've put a lot of time and thought into bringing a true dream bike to life and one we're proud to giveaway. As we mentioned in the video, this bike and more prizes are up for grabs, no purchase is required to signup...just scroll down for the signup link and to see the list of everything on this bike, plus learn more about the monthly prizes. And if you have the chance, support the brands that made this bad boy happen.

2017 VITAL MX DREAM BIKE CONTEST

Brought to you by Boyesen Engineering and FMF Racing.

Enter the 2017 Vital MX Dream Bike contest brought to you by Boyesen Engineering and FMF Racing!

Signup for your chance to win a fully loaded 2017 Husqvarna TC 300, and also be eligible to win over $2,000 in monthly prizes from the best brands in MX.

Boyesen and FMF Racing both headline the 2017 Vital MX Dream Bike contest and have collaborated with other powerhouse brands to bring an awesome lineup of prizes directly to YOU each month!

The 2017 Vital MX Dream Bike Contest lasts 4 months, leading up to the Grand Prize drawing to be held on July 31 st , 2017. In addition to the Grand Prize drawing, each month one winner will be randomly selected to win some of the best aftermarket and gear products available today. All monthly and grand prize winning entries will be announced first on Boyesen’s Facebook and IG accounts.

HOW TO SIGN UP FOR FREE!

Visit http://www.boyesen.com/vitalmxdreambike.php for your chance to win!

GRAND PRIZE PRIZE:

CUSTOM 2017 HUSQVARNA TC 300 BIG BORE (1) WITH ACCESSORIES!

2017 Husqvarna TC 250 includes:

295cc Big bore kit from Millennium Technologies, along with tuning, porting and engine assembly (TC 300 kit).

Red Label custom graphics kit.

Wiseco custom over-bore piston.

FMF 2.1 titanium shorty silencer with works pipe.

Polisport black and flo-yellow plastic kit.

Boyesen clutch cover and RAD valve (reed cage).

Galfer oversized 270mm front brake rotor kit.

P3 Composites skidplate and front brake rotor cover.

RK chain and Excel A60 rims.

Faster USA billet aluminum hubs (custom magnesium color).

Ride Engineering black triple clamps, bar mount, and linkage.

Race Tech re-valve and re-spring fro winner's weight, speed, and style.

Evans Waterless Coolant.

Motorex oils and grease.

Flo Motorsports billet pegs and radiator guards.

Zeta billet engine plugs, axle blocks, folding levers, brake pedal, shift lever, and gas cap.

DT-1 Air filter and air filter cage.

Dunlop MX3S 80/100-21 and 110/90-19 tires.

The grand prize also includes a Bell Moto 9 Flex helmet, EKS Brand goggles, EVS Protection, and an ALiAS gear set of your choice.

MONTHLY PRIZES: (1 Winner per Month for 4 months receives all of the following)

Boyesen Engineering - Factory Racing Clutch Cover (1)

FMF Racing – Race Apparel Pack (1)

Millennium Technologies - $250 Gift Card (1)

Wiseco – Top End Rebuild Kit (1)

ALiAS MX – A2 Sidestacked Series Gear Set (1)

Race Tech – Shock Rebuild and Apparel Package (1)

EVS Sports - Epic Elbow and Kneepad Protection Pack (1)

Mika Metals – Complete Race Pack (1)

Bell Helmets – MX-9 Helmet (1)

Zeta – Complete Zeta Billet Kit (1)

Chaparral - $100 Chaparral Motorsports Gift Card (1)

Galfer – SKW Oversize Wave Rotor Kit (1)

P3 Carbon – Carbon Frame Protectors (1)

Motorex - 2 Stroke Product Pack (1)

Motoseat – Custom Seat Cover (1)

Evans Cooling – Evans Cooling Race Pack (1)

DT-1 – Air Flow Kit (1)

Red Label Graphics – Custom Number Plate Kit (1)

Flo Motorsports – 2.0 Pro Series Footpegs (1)

NO PURCHASE REQUIRED.

