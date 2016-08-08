Trey Canard's Retirement Speech

Emotional? Yes. Heartfelt? Yes again. Trey announced his retirement in front of his friends, sponsors, and former team members. Also hear from Roger DeCoster, GEICO Honda's Rick Zielfelder, and Honda HRC Team Manager, Dan Betley.

Credit: GuyB
Dan Betley Rick "Ziggy" Zielfelder Roger DeCoster Trey Canard
