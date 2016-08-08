Eli Tomac: 'Man, I've got to make something happen...' 2

Make it happen he did, as Eli wrapped up the 450 championship chase at Ironman Raceway. Get some behind-the-scenes story from the new champ.

Credit: GuyB

2 comments

  • WCRider

    8/27/2017 2:28 AM

    He is so human, beautiful champ.

  • Jen_Rowland

    8/27/2017 2:07 AM

    Yeeeaaa 'The Tomac'
    Thanks for the mean season

