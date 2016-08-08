Throwback: James Stewart at Zaca Station MX - RAW 1

While digging through our vault of videos, we came across this little nugget of James Stewart laying down a few laps at Zaca Station during the 2015 Suzuki RM-Z450 intro. Best of all, the video is RAW...no music, just James ripping his bike around like we all remember. Enjoy this Throwback Thursday moment.

Credit: Joe Carlino
1 comment

  • MikeyB35

    10/5/2017 6:19 PM

    Cool video thanks for sharing!

