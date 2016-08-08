The Missing Member of Team USA: Thomas Covington 2

We sit down to chat with the missing member of team USA, Thomas Covington. Thomas, who will compete in the MX3 class for the red, white, and blue...wasn't present at the team launch due to his prior GP commitments, so we caught up with him privately to chat about the opportunity and what it's like to be selected to represent his country at the 2017 Motocross of Nations.

Credit: Michael Lindsay
2 comments

  • jeffro503

    9/2/2017 10:12 PM

    Good luck at the mxon's Thomas , and thank you for stepping up and volunteering for our team. Been looking pretty awesome as of late in the GP's , so good luck with wrapping up that season as well. Do us proud son!

  • LBrooks

    9/2/2017 8:03 PM

    Good luck Thomas! I hope you do good and happy that you are one of the riders on Team USA 2017!!!!

