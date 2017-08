A incorrectly maintained wheel can really ruin your day when a few spokes break...or worst, when the whole wheel decides to fail entirely. To make sure this doesn't happen, we snagged one the main wheel builders from Dubya USA to show us how they maintain all the customer and race team wheels they take care of.

Remember, if you need to get your hands on some replacement wheels; hit up Chaparral-Racing.com/DirtBikeWheels, who also stock and sell Dubya wheelsets.

For any other motorcycle parts, accessories, or gear needs, you can find them at Chaparral-Racing.com.