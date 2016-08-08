Tech Tips: Reed Cages

If you're a two-stroke fanatic, then your motorcycle has a few less moving parts compared to their four-stroke brethren. But that means each one of these part hold even more performance value, such as the often forgotten about reed cage/reed valve. If your reeds are cracked, deformed, or damaged in any way, it can majorly effect the power and way your bike reacts. Honestly, the reed cage is something that's simple to inspect and should be watched carefully, as with many things on a two-stroke it's just easy to work on and change if needed.

