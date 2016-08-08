Tech Tips: Exhaust System Installation

One of the first things on most people's upgrade list is a full exhaust system. While most exhausts aren't too big of a project to swap out, the dual systems on the latest Hondas add a bit more work to the equation. So to show you a few tips, we're going to install a Yoshimura RS-9 system on the all-new 2017 Honda CRF450R.

