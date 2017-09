Who better to show us the tricks of the trade when it comes to changing tires than someone who's job literally implies it? Check out this Tech Tips segment where Dunlop's Jay Clark shows us how they make it look so easy, time-after-time.

Remember, if you need to get your hands on some new tires; hit up Chaparral-Racing.com/DirtBikeTires, who happen to also stock and sell Dunlop tires.

For any other motorcycle parts, accessories, or gear needs, you can find them at Chaparral-Racing.com.