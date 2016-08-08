Shane McElrath: 'I don't want this guy to beat me...'

Hang out with the top three (Shane McElrath, Mitchell Oldenburg, and Justin Hill) from Salt Lake City's 250 main event, where Hill took the 1W plate for '17, McElrath took the win, and Oldenburg scored his best-ever finish.

Credit: GuyB

