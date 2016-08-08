At the 2017 Monster Energy Cup, we spent a portion of our day tailing Justin Barcia, as he took on the event with his own program. It was a good opportunity to see the ups-and-downs of the former factory rider taking on the sport with his own crew and bike. Click play to see the ins-and-outs of Justin's day and his own words on how each portion of the event went.

From Justin Barcia:

Hello Everyone,

Thank You, Thank You and Thank You!!!! That’s one of the first things that comes to mind when I think about this weekend. I’m thankful and unbelievably grateful to see how all the hard work that my sponsors/crew put in came together so well. I’m thankful and humbled by how many Industry people came to say hi and wish me luck. Some of my former crew members, riders and crew from other teams and all sorts of gear and goggle people came by and wished me the best which was very cool. And then the energy and vibe from the fans was incredible and I was so thankful for their support and well wishes that I knew I had to just forget any nerves and just give it my all.

As many of you may have heard, I had a fall within the first 50 feet of riding on Press Day. Needless to say that didn’t help the nerves any, but I decided to just have fun with it and put my head down and keep trying. As Saturday progressed, I kept getting more and more comfortable on the bike at race pace and made changes that kept making it even better. Qualifying 13th wasn’t what I wanted, but I knew I had more so I just kept smiling and having fun with the day. Finishing tenth in the first Main had me fired up especially after I had another rider use my ribs as a berm. It was then that I decided it was time to be more aggressive and ride less cautious. The second Main had me pumped with a much better start and a battle until the checkered flag. The final Main had me happy to get the best finish of the weekend with a fifth. Qualifying 13th and Main Event finishes of tenth, sixth, & fifth shows the improvement each time I went out on the bike. I’m happy with the weekend and certainly am glad I chose to race. It was the first time in a while that I felt less like I was doing a job and more like I was having fun racing my dirtbike. I now have to figure out what is next for the 2018 season, but I hope whatever decision I make allows me to have a similar feeling as I did this past weekend.

Thanks for reading, JB51

P.S. I know Monster Energy put on a great show with the different race format, the amateur racers, the Whip contest, etc., but I sincerely hope that the entertainment that we provide helped the city of Vegas be distracted from the recent tragic events and put a smile on the faces of those whose lives were impacted by the tragedy. At times like this, I believe we are all one community and though they may hit us, they will never break us…..#VegasStrong