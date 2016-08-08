- Home
Bermshredder449
10/8/2017 12:29 PM
Very Cool Video, Grass Roots Passion. So reminds me of time in my youth at Eyvind Boyesen's little shop out the back door of his house. I learned so much there, and saw Passion first hand, as well as humility, genuineness , and the capability of being the best husband, and father. Thank You for this video!! And a very Special thanks to my Mentor and Close Friend Eyvind, I miss you every day, and Love you more than any words can say!!! BRAAAPP!!!!