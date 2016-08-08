While in the Pacific Northwest this year for the Washougal National, we stopped by See See Motorcycle's (the famous coffee shop) new KTM dealership down the street. We needed a place to wrap-up our KTM 125 SX for the Dream Race Triple Crown that weekend...so Tony Jeske and the crew at the shop invited us in to steal their tools and overrun the dealership for a few hours. After our few hours there, we could clearly see why the new shop is thriving as their adding to the fun in the Pacific Northwest moto scene...while bringing back a shop-scene that reminded us of the old school stories of riders and their local go-to dealers. Our resident video guy Joe Carlino, having lived in the area for years, swung through and captured their story to share with all of you...enjoy.