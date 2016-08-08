Aaron Plessinger: 'I like sketchy situations...'

Aaron Plessinger won both 250 main events...the one that was red-flagged (which didn't count), and the one after the restart. He also mastered the very sketchy racing surface. Listen in to the post-race press conference, which also features Justin Hill and Mitchell Oldenburg.

Credit: GuyB

