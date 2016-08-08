A1 was a little weird for Eli, but don't count him out just yet. Here he gives us the low-down on last week, plus a look ahead at the Military Appreciation Race in San Diego.
GuyB
1/13/2017 8:09 PM
GuyB's videos 0 of 1546 « Previous Next »
San Diego Pre-Race With Eli Tomac
Josh Grant San Diego Preview/Review
2017 ProTaper Team
Terrafirma 94 Teaser
Freshly Rebuilt: Josh Grant
2017 RCH Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing Team Intro
Countdown To Supercross: Eli Tomac
Atlas Brace Presents - The Difference
A Fresh Start: Trey Canard
Tim Weigand Day In The Dirt Practice
Justin Barcia on JGR's Switch to Suzuki
Alta Motors Redshift at the Red Bull Straight Rhythm
Winners' Circle: Shane McElrath
Winners' Circle: Marvin Musquin
Kevin Crine Memorial Race
VonZipper : I am a Freewheeler
Winners' Circle: Cameron McAdoo
Winners' Circle: Eli Tomac, Ryan Dungey, and Marvin Musquin
Pit Area Build, With Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM
On The Road of Blues, Episode 1
Seven MX Fall 2017 Launch
125 Dream Race
2016 Monster Energy Cup Track Preview
Ride United: Official Trailer
Glen Helen MX2 Press Conference
Glen Helen MXGP Press Conference
Justin Hoeft Ridealong: MX2 Practice at Glen Helen