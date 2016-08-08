Ryan Dungey: 'It upset me a lot, to the point where I hated the sport.' 1

Get that revelation from Ryan Dungey, and a lot of insight from Saturday night's main event, from the post-race 450 press conference with Eli Tomac, Ryan Dungey, and Marvin Musquin.

Credit: GuyB

GuyB's videos « Previous

1 comment

  • tobz

    3/19/2017 4:02 AM

    Very hard to watch when every 3rd word is "yeh'know".

    Good question Gibby with tension between team mates, I'm sure everything about this situation is pissing Dungey off, but shock horror, a generic answer fired back.

Feature Videos