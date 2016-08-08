- Home
Ryan Dungey: 'It upset me a lot, to the point where I hated the sport.'
Zach Osborne: 'I kinda maybe gave that away too soon in the race.'
Adam Cianciarulo: 'I have a long fuse, but when it gets lit...'
Broc Tickle: 'I came into Anaheim believing I could be top five.'
Joey Savatgy: 'Stupid mistakes happen, and that's when you have a bad night.'
Eli Tomac: 'I did the big quad one or twice, and then backed her down.'
Eli Tomac: "I can't back off when I have these two guys sitting next to me."
Minneapolis Pre-Race: Monster Energy Kawasaki and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Crashes, Flats, DNFs, and a First-Time 450 Winner in this week's Press Conference Highlights
Jason Anderson: 'When I got hit the first time I felt my arm like pop...'
Dean Wilson: 'At some point I kind of did feel like I hit rock bottom.'
tobz
3/19/2017 4:02 AM
Very hard to watch when every 3rd word is "yeh'know".
Good question Gibby with tension between team mates, I'm sure everything about this situation is pissing Dungey off, but shock horror, a generic answer fired back.