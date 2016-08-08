RAW: Ryan Dungey - Daytona Supercross Prep at Baker's Factory 1

Take a few laps around Baker's Factory with Ryan Dungey, as he preps on a special track for the 2017 Daytona Supercross track with Jason Anderson, Marvin Musquin, Dean Wilson, and more. Best of all, it's all raw...no music, slo-mo, or any special editing...just revs and dirt.

Credit: Michael "ML512" Lindsay
1 comment

  • DP71

    3/9/2017 9:48 PM

    that gear is awesome

