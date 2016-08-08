RAW: Ken Roczen Back at Supercross 3

With just weeks until Anaheim 1 and the 2018 Supercross season, Ken Roczen has made his way to the Honda SX Test Track in Corona, California for the HRC team launch. We got some time to film Ken Roczen, so enjoy seeing K-Roc RAW!

Credit: Michael Lindsay
3 comments

  • bvm111

    12/14/2017 1:24 PM

    looks really good... did you get lap times compared to cole???

  • ginger969

    12/14/2017 1:23 PM

    That was fast

  • mikebrownsound

    12/14/2017 12:49 PM

    Oscar looks healthy again?

Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

