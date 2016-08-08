With just weeks until Anaheim 1 and the 2018 Supercross season, Ken Roczen has made his way to the Honda SX Test Track in Corona, California for the HRC team launch. We got some time to film Ken Roczen, so enjoy seeing K-Roc RAW!
ML512
12/14/2017 12:21 PM
bvm111
12/14/2017 1:24 PM
looks really good... did you get lap times compared to cole???
ginger969
12/14/2017 1:23 PM
That was fast
mikebrownsound
12/14/2017 12:49 PM
Oscar looks healthy again?
