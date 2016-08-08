RAW: Justin Barcia Back on a Honda and Prepping for Monster Energy Cup 2

Justin Barcia hits up the Pro Circuit Supercross track in Southern California to break in his new Barcia Racing Honda for the 2017 Monster Energy Cup. We caught up with Bam Bam to get some RAW footage of him laying down laps on his new machine as he preps for the weekend.

Credit: Michael Lindsay
2 comments

  • mikebrownsound

    10/10/2017 8:44 PM

    Is he on air or spring ? A-kit`?

  • ML512

    10/10/2017 8:46 PM

    Spring Showa kit...

