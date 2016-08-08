RAW: Christian Craig - Supercross at The Nest

See what a few laps with Christian Craig looks like around the one of the Supercross tracks at The Nest. Better yet, it's RAW! No music or slo-mo...just one of the smoothest riders in the world laying down laps.

Credit: Michael "ML512" Lindsay
