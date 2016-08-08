RAW: 125 Two-Stroke Dream Race - 2017 Edition from Washougal MX 2

Watch Carson Brown, Chris Howell, David Pingree, Jeff Emig, and more battle it out in one of the sickest races of the year...the original 125 Dream Race in the Great Northwest at Washougal MX. Check out amazing action from all over the track and best of all, it's RAW! The only music you will hear is the sweet, sweet sound of a full field of 125s...PINNED!

Credit: Joe Carlino
2 comments

  • Radical

    8/28/2017 10:53 PM

    That was Rad!

  • ledger

    8/28/2017 9:51 PM

    That brought back a lot of good memories when the gate's use to be full of 125's, and the smell of premix hovered in the air all day long. Thanks for the raw version, good stuff.

