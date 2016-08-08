One Lap: Thomas Kjer Olsen - 2017 MXGP of Czech Republic

Take a lap around the Loket circuit for the 2017 MXGP of the Czech Republic with Thomas Kjer Olsen....while the Rockstar Husqvarna rider talks a bit about the track and his breakout season.

Related: MX2 MXGP mxgp 2017 MXGP of Czech Republic One Lap Thomas Kjer Olsen
