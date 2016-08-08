One Lap: Thomas Covington - 2017 MXGP of Indonesia
Due to some extremely muddy circumstances, this week's One Lap MXGP Edition is brought to you from a reverse view! Otherwise, we wouldn't be able to see a thing. Listen in as Thomas Covington slides his way around the new Indonesia circuit, telling us about his initial thoughts on the country and his goals for 2017.
ledger
3/3/2017 11:29 PM
That was......just wrong. lol.
ML512
3/3/2017 11:39 PM
The conditions don't always co-operate, so it was improvise or scrap it. Trust me, this isn't the view we had in mind, ha!