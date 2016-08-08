One Lap: Ricky Carmichael - 2017 Daytona Supercross

Take a lap (well, a bit more than a lap) with Ricky Carmichael around the 2017 Daytona Supercross track, which he designed for the tenth year in a row. He'll take you through his favorite section and talk about why he made the changes that he did for the newest layout.

Credit: Michael Lindsay
Related: Daytona One Lap Ricky Carmichael Supercross 2017
Daytona One Lap Ricky Carmichael Supercross 2017
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Feature Videos