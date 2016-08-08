One Lap: Phil Nicoletti on Unadilla 1

After a long time off with a serious ankle injury, Phil Nicoletti returns to action on home turf at Unadilla. Ride along and hear his thoughts heading into the weekend.

Credit: GuyB/Phil Nicoletti

1 comment

  • Mouse153

    8/10/2017 7:48 PM

    Phil is the best!

