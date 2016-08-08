One Lap: Marshal Weltin - 2017 MXGP of Lommel 2

Take a lap around one of the most notorious tracks in the world, Lommel. American rider Marshal Weltin take us through his first experiences around the sand track, as practice kicks off for the MXGP of Lommel.

Related: Lommel MX2 MXGP One Lap
Lommel MX2 MXGP One Lap
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

ML512's videos « Previous

2 comments

  • Radical

    8/5/2017 4:20 PM

    I'm not complaining for the sake of complaining. The video bounces around way too much, like the camera is loose. I can't watch it.

  • ayearinmx

    8/5/2017 4:54 PM

    Welcome to a real sand track

Feature Videos