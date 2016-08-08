One Lap: Jeremy Seewer - 2017 MXGP of Latvia

Take some laps around one of the newer tracks on the MXGP circuit, Kegums in Latvia. Jeremy Seewer will be your guide this week as he chats about the track and his year in the MX2 battle, so far.

Credit: David Bulmer
0 comments
