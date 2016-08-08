One Lap: Jeremy Martin on Spring Creek

Whether you call it Spring Creek or Millville, this is one cool track...even if it was abbreviated for press day due to soft conditions. Ride along with Jeremy Martin.

Credit: GuyB/Jeremy Martin
