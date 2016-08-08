One Lap: Darian Sanayei - 2017 MXGP of Russia 1

Check in with Darian Sanayei as he talks about the oddness of racing in Russia, the track itself and press day speaking to young Russian athletes.

Related: Darian Sanayei MXGP MXGP of Russia One Lap
1 comment

  • Frodad78

    6/10/2017 11:06 AM

    cool track, layout reminds me of a National track.

