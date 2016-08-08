One Lap: Dakota Alix on Southwick

Southwick is unique on the U.S. schedule, with its sandy terrain. Ride along with Dakota Alix as he takes a lap of the circuit before this week's race.

Credit: GuyB/Dakota Alix
