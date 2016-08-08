One Lap: Anthony Rodriguez - 2017 MXGP of Portugal

Take a lap around the 2017 MXGP of Portugal with Anthony Rodriguez, as he tells us about his few weeks in Europe, how he got on the HRC MX2 team and what it's like so far.

