GuyB's videos 0 of 1603 « Previous Next »
Eli Tomac: "There was a point where I was a little bit worried..."
Zach Osborne: 'It's for a championship, in the last corner...'
Eli Tomac: 'I don't know who was next to me, but they flinched...'
Cooper Webb: 'Getting your ass kicked two weekends in a row definitely fires you up.'
Malcolm Stewart: 'We just kind of fell apart in the main event.'
Jordon Smith: 'A week ago I was just thinking about winning...'
Ryan Dungey: 'It upset me a lot, to the point where I hated the sport.'
Adam Cianciarulo: 'I have a long fuse, but when it gets lit...'
Broc Tickle: 'I came into Anaheim believing I could be top five.'
Joey Savatgy: 'Stupid mistakes happen, and that's when you have a bad night.'
curmudgeon
5/21/2017 8:51 PM
So pumped for the guy. After all the injuries and bullshite he has endured the last few year he deserves everything the universe is giving him now.
Let the haters hate....